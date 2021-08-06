Academic year starts in Gwinnett with several additions to schools

The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett opened this week with a new building at Central Gwinnett High School. The building has a large entrance lobby and fine arts facilities, according to a news release from the school district. The existing theater lobby, a broadcast media room and dance studio were renovated.

Grayson High has a new three-story addition of nearly 126,000 square feet and 44 classrooms, the district said. As a result, the school’s capacity has increased from about 2,100 students to 3,000.