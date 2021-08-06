ajc logo
Academic year starts in Gwinnett with several additions to schools

Gwinnett County buses line up in front of Berkmar High School in Lilburn on Tuesday morning April 7, while waiting to deliver lunches to students in the district. Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ben@bengray.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As students return to Gwinnett County Public Schools in waves through Monday, they will see additions and renovations at several of the district’s 141 schools.

The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett opened this week with a new building at Central Gwinnett High School. The building has a large entrance lobby and fine arts facilities, according to a news release from the school district. The existing theater lobby, a broadcast media room and dance studio were renovated.

Grayson High has a new three-story addition of nearly 126,000 square feet and 44 classrooms, the district said. As a result, the school’s capacity has increased from about 2,100 students to 3,000.

Benefield Elementary has a new two-story addition of almost 33,000 square feet and 23 classrooms. The school’s capacity has increased from 975 to 1,375 students, the district said.

A new theater opened at Berkmar High, along with a two-story addition of more than 50,000 square feet, the district said. The addition also contains six classrooms, rooms for band, orchestra, chorus and dance and a MIDI lab. The old theater building was also renovated, adding eight new classrooms, an art room and two lecture rooms.

Science labs were completed at Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Brookwood, Grayson, Lanier and Mill Creek High Schools and Osborne, Northbrook and Lanier Middle Schools. Construction projects were also finished in the film studio at Berkmar and Shiloh High Schools and the Junior ROTC lab at Central Gwinnett High.

Artificial turf installation is in progress at Brookwood, Shiloh, Norcross, Archer, Mountain View and North Gwinnett High Schools. New track surfaces will be installed after the turf at Norcross, North Gwinnett and Archer, the district said.

