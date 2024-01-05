Middle schoolers help teach Gwinnett’s youngest students

The program is a convergence of two growing endeavors in education: promoting early learning and expanding career and technical education. Teaching as a Profession is one of several career pathways in Gwinnett that provides early exposure to in-demand careers and sets students up for further training in their desired fields. The program in Duluth is the first in a Gwinnett middle school.

Kelly Nix, Gwinnett’s coordinator of early learning and school readiness, credited Duluth Middle School Principal Cindy Kinchen with the innovation: “She recognized the unique opportunity to serve early learning families in her community while also providing students in the Teaching as Profession Pathway with real-world experience to support their coursework,” Nix said.

To enroll in the introductory teaching class, students had to apply, participate in an interview and provide past teachers as references. Teaching as a Profession teacher Jeff Mraz said the process is meant to mirror applying for a job.

“Hopefully, those kids will love ... examining the profession in year one, and they’ll continue the pathway when they get to Duluth High School,” said Beth Autrey, the district’s coordinator of academies and career and technical education.

Play 2 Learn is an early education initiative at schools throughout Gwinnett for students ages 0 to 4. On a recent Wednesday, Duluth Middle School teacher Elizabeth Dixon led the class through songs and read stories that went over numbers and changing seasons. Then the children broke off into various activities with clay, blocks, sand and other educational toys in the classroom.

That’s when the eighth graders get to join the fun. They may read a book or draw with a child. They can play games or just shovel sand into buckets.

Clyde said he’s enjoyed seeing the younger students start to remember the songs and beginning to count. Patience has been an important lesson.

“Some kids learn faster than others, and sometimes they can be shy,” Clyde said. He focuses more on matching the students’ energy and making sure they’re having fun than trying to implement a lesson.

Grace Polzin, another eighth grader in the program, said the younger children are perceptive and respond more to how she presents herself than what she says. “They notice how you react,” she said. Polzin is uncertain if she wants to pursue a career in education, but she said working in Play 2 Learn has sparked an interest in how children learn math.

Mia Avouwadan said Teaching as a Profession is helpful because she and other students are exposed to a variety of environments.

“It helps you decide if you want to work with the little ones or the more mature students,” she said. Shadowing a teacher in a middle school classroom, she observed it can be difficult to keep a class on task and keep chatter in check. She was surprised in Play 2 Learn how shy some students are and how long it can take for them to feel comfortable with new people.

Polzin said the program is useful for deciding whether to commit to a career in education. “This helps you better understand what you’re getting into,” rather than someone being years into a degree and realizing they struggle relating to kids, she said.

Mraz said giving future teachers a chance to practice classroom skills early will benefit their first students about 10 years later.

“You start working on classroom management and shadowing teachers when you’re in middle school, then you’re going to go on to high school and get a few more years of experience and you’re prepared for college,” Mraz said. “They’re going in like professionals already, and that’s a big thing. We need those qualified educators.”