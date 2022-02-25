Metro Atlanta students protest lawmakers’ race bills at Georgia Capitol

Rep. Will Wade, R-Dawsonville, said at a legislative hearing this week that his House Bill 1084 would not stop teachers from discussing slavery or the civil rights movement. But teachers shouldn’t tell students that they should feel “anguish” because of their race, his bill says.

His explanation to fellow lawmakers: “We do not want to divide students against each other and create any more anguish or distress in our student’s lives.”

Caption Decatur High School student Katie Guenthner talks to the crowd during a protest outside the Capitol. Students were protesting Georgia bills that would control classroom discussions about race. (STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION) Credit: Steve Schaefer

On Friday, Katie Guenthner, 17, told the crowd that Wade’s bill would “censor our speech and limit our education.” The Decatur High senior said she has been accepted to the University of Georgia and noted that a Senate bill would apply these prohibitions to higher education.

“Any discussion about race that could perceivably offend anyone would be banned,” she said. “Imagine what that would do to the quality of education of Georgia’s universities. Professors and students would live in fear of saying the wrong things, stymying free thought and new ideas.”

The students cheered when Ana Villavasso, 17, another Decatur High student, asked if they thought it was their right and responsibility to learn about racism in classrooms.

“Nearly two-thirds of us all across the state are students of color,” she said. “We face racism in America every day. We want our white peers to learn about it, and so do they.”