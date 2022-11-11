Metro Atlanta schools will move to remote learning for runoff election

“As such, APS will pivot to virtual learning that day in order to support quality teaching and learning while balancing the safety and security of scholars and staff,” the district said in a statement.

Fulton County Schools also announced on Friday that the election date would be a remote learning day. The district said a majority of its school buildings serve as polling sites, and the decision to go online “will keep students and staff safer.”

“Since the run-off election is expected to draw high voter turnout, there will be a large number of outside visitors to our campuses. The additional traffic can also create campus congestion with packed parking lots, which can affect buses and car rider lanes,” the Fulton statement said.

Clayton County Public Schools said employees will participate in a digital work day.

“I ask that all department leads and supervisors be flexible with staff to accommodate voting,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a written statement. “As we look to exercise our constitutional rights, we must have all eligible voters do their part and have their voices heard at the ballot box.”

The election “directly impacts many school buildings” in Cobb County, according to a news release from the district. Students will participate in an “asynchronous virtual learning day,” where they’ll work independently at home. There will not be required live virtual sessions.

Staff writer Josh Reyes contributed to this report.