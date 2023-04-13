Metro Atlanta boy on life support after being swept in a rip current

“[Braylon is] shook,” she said. “He’s scared. He’s questioning himself. He felt he could have helped, but he said the more he tried to fight the water to swim toward the land, the waves kept pulling him back.”

Now, Jones is trying to help Rashad’s mother raise money through a GoFundMe page to get him transported back to Atlanta from Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

“She hasn’t left his side,” Jones said.

The two mothers have been friends since they were teenagers, Jones said. Rashad is a seventh-grader at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School in Atlanta Public Schools, she said.

“Knowing that Rashad went down there with me, it really hurts me,” Jones said. “It really hurts me that that baby didn’t come back. It hurts real bad.”