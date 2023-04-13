Metro Atlanta boy on life support after being swept in a rip current

A 12-year-old from metro Atlanta is on life support at a Florida hospital after being swept up in a rip current while on vacation, a family friend says.
Addie Jones took her son Braylon and his friend Rashad Williams to a beach near Pensacola for a few days. They were swimming near two other Atlantans who drowned in the current last Thursday. Jones said the two groups didn’t know each other.
“It was a beautiful day,” Jones said. “[There weren’t] any signs of a storm or anything. It didn’t give me the heads up not to … let them get in the water.”
The boys had been getting in and out of the ocean for two hours beforehand, she said. They went back and forth from the beach to the swimming pool at the hotel where they were staying. Then, in the early afternoon, she said the riptide knocked them over.
Rashad went under, Jones said. Braylon couldn’t see him but made it back to shore himself.
“[Braylon is] shook,” she said. “He’s scared. He’s questioning himself. He felt he could have helped, but he said the more he tried to fight the water to swim toward the land, the waves kept pulling him back.”
Now, Jones is trying to help Rashad’s mother raise money through a GoFundMe page to get him transported back to Atlanta from Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
“She hasn’t left his side,” Jones said.
The two mothers have been friends since they were teenagers, Jones said. Rashad is a seventh-grader at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School in Atlanta Public Schools, she said.
“Knowing that Rashad went down there with me, it really hurts me,” Jones said. “It really hurts me that that baby didn’t come back. It hurts real bad.”
