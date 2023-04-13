X

Metro Atlanta boy on life support after being swept in a rip current

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A 12-year-old from metro Atlanta is on life support at a Florida hospital after being swept up in a rip current while on vacation, a family friend says.

Addie Jones took her son Braylon and his friend Rashad Williams to a beach near Pensacola for a few days. They were swimming near two other Atlantans who drowned in the current last Thursday. Jones said the two groups didn’t know each other.

“It was a beautiful day,” Jones said. “[There weren’t] any signs of a storm or anything. It didn’t give me the heads up not to … let them get in the water.”

The boys had been getting in and out of the ocean for two hours beforehand, she said. They went back and forth from the beach to the swimming pool at the hotel where they were staying. Then, in the early afternoon, she said the riptide knocked them over.

Rashad went under, Jones said. Braylon couldn’t see him but made it back to shore himself.

“[Braylon is] shook,” she said. “He’s scared. He’s questioning himself. He felt he could have helped, but he said the more he tried to fight the water to swim toward the land, the waves kept pulling him back.”

Now, Jones is trying to help Rashad’s mother raise money through a GoFundMe page to get him transported back to Atlanta from Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

“She hasn’t left his side,” Jones said.

The two mothers have been friends since they were teenagers, Jones said. Rashad is a seventh-grader at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School in Atlanta Public Schools, she said.

“Knowing that Rashad went down there with me, it really hurts me,” Jones said. “It really hurts me that that baby didn’t come back. It hurts real bad.”

About the Author

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

Editors' Picks

Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to be imprisoned in Arkansas in May4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown gets time served for fraud
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He put solar panels on his roof. Now his HOA wants them removed
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Senate blocks payments to men who wrongly spent decades in prison
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta mayor hires police foundation official as a policy advisor
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp signs school safety, literacy bills
5m ago
DeKalb superintendent finalist answers tough questions at town hall
17h ago
Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist
Featured

Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: plant sales, arts festivals and more
2h ago
AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info
16m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top