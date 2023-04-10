Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy

A Maynard H. Jackson High School student and a parent of two other students at the school died during spring break when the student drowned and the parent lost his life after trying to save the student, Atlanta Public Schools said Monday.
The student, Bryce Brooks, 16, was vacationing Thursday with some other Atlanta families near Pensacola, Florida, his stepfather Alfred “Shivy” Brooks said. He saw a group of younger children — separate from the group he was with — struggling to swim due to the undercurrent, according to Brooks.
“Bryce was not a strong swimmer,” Brooks said in an interview. “Yet he still went in.”
Brooks said all of the younger children survived, but no one could find Bryce. So, another parent, Charles Johnson, went in after him. Later, adults on the beach retrieved Bryce and Johnson, Brooks said. Strangers tried to give Johnson CPR, he said. The two were airlifted to a hospital but didn’t survive. Bryce died from cardiac arrest, Brooks said.
Officials in Escambia County, where the incident occurred, said there were intense rip currents in the area over the weekend, according to a local news report.
While heartbroken, Brooks also said he’s incredibly proud of his stepson.
“Documentation of Bryce’s heroism is very important to be told, especially in a time where we hear so many stories about young Black kids taking other Black kids’ lives,” he said. “We deserve to know about this Black kid that gave up his life to save other kids.”
Brooks said he wants something good to come out of the sacrifice made by Bryce and Johnson. He wants to raise money so that every kid in Atlanta gets free swim lessons. He hopes to establish a scholarship for APS high schoolers to become certified lifeguards.
“This will not be in vain,” he said.
District 1 school board member and Jackson parent Katie Howard also praised the two for putting others ahead of themselves.
“Their acts of ultimate selflessness to help others, the example they set and the impact they both had on our community will never be forgotten and they will forever be heroes,” she said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page posted by friends of the Brooks family is raising money to support Brooks, his wife Crystal, and their 6-year-old son, Christian.
