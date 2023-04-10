Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy

While heartbroken, Brooks also said he’s incredibly proud of his stepson.

“Documentation of Bryce’s heroism is very important to be told, especially in a time where we hear so many stories about young Black kids taking other Black kids’ lives,” he said. “We deserve to know about this Black kid that gave up his life to save other kids.”

Brooks said he wants something good to come out of the sacrifice made by Bryce and Johnson. He wants to raise money so that every kid in Atlanta gets free swim lessons. He hopes to establish a scholarship for APS high schoolers to become certified lifeguards.

“This will not be in vain,” he said.

District 1 school board member and Jackson parent Katie Howard also praised the two for putting others ahead of themselves.

“Their acts of ultimate selflessness to help others, the example they set and the impact they both had on our community will never be forgotten and they will forever be heroes,” she said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page posted by friends of the Brooks family is raising money to support Brooks, his wife Crystal, and their 6-year-old son, Christian.

