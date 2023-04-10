X

Atlanta student, family friend die in spring break swimming tragedy

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A Maynard H. Jackson High School student and a parent of two other students at the school died during spring break when the student drowned and the parent lost his life after trying to save the student, Atlanta Public Schools said Monday.

The student, Bryce Brooks, 16, was vacationing Thursday with some other Atlanta families near Pensacola, Florida, his stepfather Alfred “Shivy” Brooks said. He saw a group of younger children — separate from the group he was with — struggling to swim due to the undercurrent, according to Brooks.

“Bryce was not a strong swimmer,” Brooks said in an interview. “Yet he still went in.”

Brooks said all of the younger children survived, but no one could find Bryce. So, another parent, Charles Johnson, went in after him. Later, adults on the beach retrieved Bryce and Johnson, Brooks said. Strangers tried to give Johnson CPR, he said. The two were airlifted to a hospital but didn’t survive. Bryce died from cardiac arrest, Brooks said.

Officials in Escambia County, where the incident occurred, said there were intense rip currents in the area over the weekend, according to a local news report.

While heartbroken, Brooks also said he’s incredibly proud of his stepson.

“Documentation of Bryce’s heroism is very important to be told, especially in a time where we hear so many stories about young Black kids taking other Black kids’ lives,” he said. “We deserve to know about this Black kid that gave up his life to save other kids.”

Brooks said he wants something good to come out of the sacrifice made by Bryce and Johnson. He wants to raise money so that every kid in Atlanta gets free swim lessons. He hopes to establish a scholarship for APS high schoolers to become certified lifeguards.

“This will not be in vain,” he said.

District 1 school board member and Jackson parent Katie Howard also praised the two for putting others ahead of themselves.

“Their acts of ultimate selflessness to help others, the example they set and the impact they both had on our community will never be forgotten and they will forever be heroes,” she said in a statement.

A GoFundMe page posted by friends of the Brooks family is raising money to support Brooks, his wife Crystal, and their 6-year-old son, Christian.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday6h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
8h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Kia, Hyundai thefts cause headaches
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Kia, Hyundai thefts cause headaches
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

HHS secretary slams ‘extreme’ abortion drug ruling
2m ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s how to provide input on DeKalb’s superintendent finalist
3h ago
Woodward students welcome spring with Holi celebration
Feds’ proposed new rule for trans student athletes could impact Georgia ban
Featured

Credit: Emory University

First it was KSU basketball; Now Emory is making sports headlines
16h ago
Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
6h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top