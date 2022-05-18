ajc logo
Mercer University starts construction of facility in metro Atlanta

This rendering shows Mercer University's planned Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center, which will be built near I-85 and I-285 in DeKalb County. The center is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Image credit: Mercer University.

This rendering shows Mercer University's planned Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center, which will be built near I-85 and I-285 in DeKalb County. The center is scheduled to be completed by 2023. Image credit: Mercer University.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Mercer University broke ground Tuesday on a $36.8 million pharmacy and health sciences center on its campus near Spaghetti Junction.

Mercer officials said the project is needed to accommodate its College of Pharmacy’s growing research work. The center will house learning, teaching and administrative space. They plan to renovate the DuVall Building to expand labs for the College of Pharmacy’s research activities. Additionally, it will support the university’s four health sciences schools.

The center is scheduled to be opened late next year.

The 65,000 square-foot facility will be called the Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center, named after Mercer alumnus and trustee Tony Moye and his wife, Nancy. Tony Moye established Moye’s Pharmacy and Home Health Care, which has several locations, mostly based in Henry County.

“The Moye Pharmacy and Health Sciences Center and the accompanying renovation of the DuVall Building will provide quality classroom space to assist our faculty and staff with the recruitment of high-quality students and researchers and will expand the capacity of our scientists and researchers to continue in partnership with numerous government, industry and nonprofit organizations,” Mercer President William D. Underwood said in a news release.

The center will be built on the Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus, located near I-85 and Chamblee Tucker Road. Mercer’s main campus is in Macon.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

