Marietta superintendent will pay for 1 college app fee per senior

Marietta City Schools counted a little more than 500 seniors last year, out of roughly 9,000 students in the district.

Rivera’s base salary is more than $200,000. He first used a $10,000 bonus in 2019 to cover application costs for seniors. The application fee depends on the college or university.

He noted that Wednesday is Apply to College Day at Marietta High School. A spokesman for the district said students can still take advantage of Rivera’s offer later. Students can get more information from their college advisers.

“As Superintendent of Marietta City Schools, I feel especially proud of the hard work that was required for our Class of 2023 to get to this place,” Rivera said in the letter. “I cannot wait to see where this class goes next as they continue to be Special. Different. Better.”