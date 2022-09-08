ajc logo
X

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24

The SAT and ACT will not be required for fall 2023 admission to most Georgia public universities. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
The SAT and ACT will not be required for fall 2023 admission to most Georgia public universities. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Students applying to most of Georgia’s public universities will not need to take the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year.

Sonny Perdue, chancellor of the University System of Georgia, announced Thursday that the college-admissions exams will only be required at Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, two of the system’s most academically rigorous schools. The system’s other 24 schools will be test-optional for students who enroll in the fall of 2023 through the summer of 2024.

The system largely has waived SAT and ACT requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently in March.

“I know that there are strongly held views over standardized testing both pro and con,” said Perdue, at a Georgia Board of Regents meeting.

He pointed to college enrollment challenges, as well as “the threat of a lot of Georgia students going out of state” to colleges that don’t require the tests, as reasons for extending the waiver.

ExploreGeorgia system waives ACT, SAT requirements for most universities

The testing requirement changes have resulted in unintended consequences for smaller USG schools, educators say, as many students that may have enrolled at those schools have instead chosen a larger school.

Students must still meet other college admission requirements, including grade-point average thresholds. An ACT or SAT score is required for students seeking the Zell Miller Scholarship, funded by the Georgia Lottery, which covers the full tuition at University System schools. Test scores are not required for HOPE Scholarship recipients, which covers most of the tuition at those schools.

Perdue said university system officials will study the retention rates and academic success of students admitted to Georgia colleges in the fall of 2021 and fall of 2022 to determine if the test requirement should eventually be reinstated. He said a discussion and decision on the future of the test requirement will take place in the spring.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case2h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
9h ago
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
29m ago
January 31, 2022 Americus - Attorney William McCall Calhoun sits next to his client Deontrey Parker (not pictured) during jury selection for alleged drug-related murder trial before Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown (not pictured) at Sumter County Courthouse in Americus on Monday, January 31, 2022. Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun is out on bond and facing felony charges related to his activities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. While on bond, he is subject to home confinement and GPS monitoring (ankle monitor). (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Americus man wants social posts excluded in Jan. 6 trial
7h ago
January 31, 2022 Americus - Attorney William McCall Calhoun sits next to his client Deontrey Parker (not pictured) during jury selection for alleged drug-related murder trial before Superior Court Judge Jimmie Brown (not pictured) at Sumter County Courthouse in Americus on Monday, January 31, 2022. Americus attorney William McCall Calhoun is out on bond and facing felony charges related to his activities at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. While on bond, he is subject to home confinement and GPS monitoring (ankle monitor). (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Americus man wants social posts excluded in Jan. 6 trial
7h ago
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own Blaze Steak and Seafood in Atlanta, which was featured on the 13th season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." South Fulton police investigated a shooting at the restaurant Wednesday night involving two employees.

Credit: BRAVO

Police: Employee shoots coworker in fight at ‘Real Housewives’ star’s restaurant
6h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, left, talks with Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring before the swearing-in ceremony for the Atlanta Board of Education members in January. STEVE SCHAEFER/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Public Schools to settle city lawsuit with $2 million payment
3h ago
Buford school district employee sues district, alleging retaliation
Atlanta school board approves $2.6 million for weapon detection system
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top