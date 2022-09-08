Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24

The testing requirement changes have resulted in unintended consequences for smaller USG schools, educators say, as many students that may have enrolled at those schools have instead chosen a larger school.

Students must still meet other college admission requirements, including grade-point average thresholds. An ACT or SAT score is required for students seeking the Zell Miller Scholarship, funded by the Georgia Lottery, which covers the full tuition at University System schools. Test scores are not required for HOPE Scholarship recipients, which covers most of the tuition at those schools.

Perdue said university system officials will study the retention rates and academic success of students admitted to Georgia colleges in the fall of 2021 and fall of 2022 to determine if the test requirement should eventually be reinstated. He said a discussion and decision on the future of the test requirement will take place in the spring.