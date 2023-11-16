Marietta school board votes down book appeal; ‘Flamer’ to stay off shelves

“Currently, there are no guidelines or policies that prevent the Superintendent or members of the BOE from arbitrarily determining what is sexually explicit or academically valuable,” she wrote in her appeal. “Without uniformity, you leave room for unchecked bias and discrimination, which is damaging in a district as diverse and multifaceted as our own.”

“Flamer” is a graphic novel set in a 1995 summer camp about a boy who is bullied while coming to terms with his sexuality.

The board voted 6-1 Thursday to deny Sargent’s appeal. They did not publicly discuss the issue.

But it’s not the end for Sargent and a group of parents who also oppose the removal of books from school libraries. They plan to file more appeals and to focus on electing board members who would keep the books available in school libraries. The next election for the Marietta board will be in 2025.

Explore Marietta school district to review books for sexually explicit content

“This book is not staying off the shelves,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “People are not going to stand for this kind of behavior.”

“Flamer” was also removed from Cobb schools this year for containing “highly inappropriate” content. Cobb will lobby lawmakers this year to establish a rating system for books like the ones that exist for movies and video games.