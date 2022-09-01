Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader

“I am grateful that we have the opportunity to have someone transition immediately into the high school principalship that not only has high school experience, but lives in Marietta and cares deeply about our staff and students,” Rivera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rivera said the district plans to announce a permanent principal for the school in the spring, who will serve alongside Marco Holland for the remainder of the academic year to ensure a seamless transition.

Eric Holland promised he would be at the school for at least three years, Rivera said — a standard he plans to hold the next hire to as well.

“I have the same expectation: We will hire the very best person for our community, and just as I was promised with the last principal, I will expect them to commit to the school district,” he said.

Eric Holland was unanimously voted in as the new superintendent of Rome City Schools this week, a release from the district said. He will begin in the role on Sept. 3. He started work as principal of Marietta High School on July 18.

Eric Holland replaced Keith Ball, who was reassigned in June to work as a district administrator in Marietta.

Rivera said he respects Eric Holland’s decision, and that his new job reflects well on the standards that Marietta City Schools has when hiring principals.

“We hired one so good that he transitioned to a superintendency,” he said.