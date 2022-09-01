ajc logo
X

Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader

Marco Holland will become the interim principal of Marietta High School, effective Sept. 6. Photo Credit: Marietta City Schools.

Combined ShapeCaption
Marco Holland will become the interim principal of Marietta High School, effective Sept. 6. Photo Credit: Marietta City Schools.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Marietta High School will soon have its third principal of 2022.

The new leader has a familiar last name.

School district leaders announced Wednesday evening that DeMarcos “Marco” Holland will be the interim principal, starting next Tuesday. He replaces Eric Holland, who is leaving after less than two months on the job to be superintendent of Rome City Schools. The two men are not related.

Eric Holland’s nomination as the finalist for the Rome position surprised many, including Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera. However, he most recently served as principal of Rome High School and was one of 18 candidates for the superintendent’s job. The district announced he was the sole finalist two weeks ago.

ExploreNew Marietta High principal sole finalist for Rome superintendent job

Marco Holland is currently the district’s chief human resources officer. He has 16 years of experience as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“I am grateful that we have the opportunity to have someone transition immediately into the high school principalship that not only has high school experience, but lives in Marietta and cares deeply about our staff and students,” Rivera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rivera said the district plans to announce a permanent principal for the school in the spring, who will serve alongside Marco Holland for the remainder of the academic year to ensure a seamless transition.

Eric Holland promised he would be at the school for at least three years, Rivera said — a standard he plans to hold the next hire to as well.

“I have the same expectation: We will hire the very best person for our community, and just as I was promised with the last principal, I will expect them to commit to the school district,” he said.

Combined ShapeCaption
About a month after beginning work as principal of Marietta High School, Eric Holland was named the sole finalist for superintendent of Rome City Schools.

Credit: Screenshot courtesy Marietta City Schools

About a month after beginning work as principal of Marietta High School, Eric Holland was named the sole finalist for superintendent of Rome City Schools.

Credit: Screenshot courtesy Marietta City Schools

Combined ShapeCaption
About a month after beginning work as principal of Marietta High School, Eric Holland was named the sole finalist for superintendent of Rome City Schools.

Credit: Screenshot courtesy Marietta City Schools

Credit: Screenshot courtesy Marietta City Schools

Eric Holland was unanimously voted in as the new superintendent of Rome City Schools this week, a release from the district said. He will begin in the role on Sept. 3. He started work as principal of Marietta High School on July 18.

Eric Holland replaced Keith Ball, who was reassigned in June to work as a district administrator in Marietta.

Rivera said he respects Eric Holland’s decision, and that his new job reflects well on the standards that Marietta City Schools has when hiring principals.

“We hired one so good that he transitioned to a superintendency,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center 44m ago
VA nurses in Atlanta demand fixes for ongoing patient-safety concerns
7h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit against Fulton DA claims misuse of funds
8h ago
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
9h ago
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
9h ago
Prosecutors formally seek death penalty in Kennesaw golf course triple slaying
5h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Schools asks parents about summer learning
7h ago
Georgia high school athletes more likely to vape, study finds
12h ago
Cobb students collect thousands of books to start libraries in Africa
14h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top