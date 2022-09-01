Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader

Marietta High School will soon have its third principal of 2022.
The new leader has a familiar last name.
School district leaders announced Wednesday evening that DeMarcos “Marco” Holland will be the interim principal, starting next Tuesday. He replaces Eric Holland, who is leaving after less than two months on the job to be superintendent of Rome City Schools. The two men are not related.
Eric Holland’s nomination as the finalist for the Rome position surprised many, including Marietta Superintendent Grant Rivera. However, he most recently served as principal of Rome High School and was one of 18 candidates for the superintendent’s job. The district announced he was the sole finalist two weeks ago.
Marco Holland is currently the district’s chief human resources officer. He has 16 years of experience as a principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
“I am grateful that we have the opportunity to have someone transition immediately into the high school principalship that not only has high school experience, but lives in Marietta and cares deeply about our staff and students,” Rivera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Rivera said the district plans to announce a permanent principal for the school in the spring, who will serve alongside Marco Holland for the remainder of the academic year to ensure a seamless transition.
Eric Holland promised he would be at the school for at least three years, Rivera said — a standard he plans to hold the next hire to as well.
“I have the same expectation: We will hire the very best person for our community, and just as I was promised with the last principal, I will expect them to commit to the school district,” he said.
Credit: Screenshot courtesy Marietta City Schools
Eric Holland was unanimously voted in as the new superintendent of Rome City Schools this week, a release from the district said. He will begin in the role on Sept. 3. He started work as principal of Marietta High School on July 18.
Eric Holland replaced Keith Ball, who was reassigned in June to work as a district administrator in Marietta.
Rivera said he respects Eric Holland’s decision, and that his new job reflects well on the standards that Marietta City Schools has when hiring principals.
“We hired one so good that he transitioned to a superintendency,” he said.
