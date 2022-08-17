ajc logo
New Marietta High principal sole finalist for Rome superintendent job

About a month after beginning work as principal of Marietta High School, Eric Holland was named the sole finalist for superintendent of Rome City Schools. PHOTO CREDIT: MARIETTA CITY SCHOOLS.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Newly appointed Marietta High School principal Eric L. Holland is the sole superintendent finalist for Rome City Schools.

Holland started working as principal of Marietta High on July 18. He was announced finalist for the superintendent role this week.

Prior to coming to Marietta High, Holland served as principal of Rome High School. He has 23 years of experience in education.

“To our students, I’m here to love you. To our staff, I’m here to lead you. To our parents and community, I’m here to listen to you,” Holland said in a video welcoming everyone back to school. “I’m so excited to bring family here, my wife, my two boys, to be a leader in this community, bring extra energy every day, and with the mindset that no one of us is as a great as all of us.”

State law requires superintendent finalists to be named for a period of two weeks before a final vote to hire that individual. Former Rome superintendent Louis Byars retired on May 31 after five years in the role.

Hollard replaced Keith Ball, who was reassigned in June to work as a district administrator in Marietta.

About 6,500 students attend Rome City Schools.

