New Marietta High principal sole finalist for Rome superintendent job

“To our students, I’m here to love you. To our staff, I’m here to lead you. To our parents and community, I’m here to listen to you,” Holland said in a video welcoming everyone back to school. “I’m so excited to bring family here, my wife, my two boys, to be a leader in this community, bring extra energy every day, and with the mindset that no one of us is as a great as all of us.”

State law requires superintendent finalists to be named for a period of two weeks before a final vote to hire that individual. Former Rome superintendent Louis Byars retired on May 31 after five years in the role.