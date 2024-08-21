Making the Grade: Music High School offers specialized education

About two dozen students are full-time, with another 50 who are home-schooled or in other programs attending on a part-time basis. Their interests run the gamut, from voice to jazz, folk or classical genres.

“We help people connect with the kind of music they love,” said Sims. “We also have a community music program of about 400 students that includes children starting out on piano or violin to adults who are trying something new.”

Flexibility is a major draw for students who are heavily involved in pursuits that take them out of a traditional classroom.

“We’ve had dancers, kids on the Atlanta United student team – people who get their academics in a private setting but can train with us in the afternoons,” said Sims. “We use a mix of approaches. We work with each family to make sure the academics are taken care of.”

Through small ensembles, chamber groups, jazz combos and even rock bands, as well as voice and music theory sessions, students build a performance portfolio that prepares them to be competitive.

“We have kids who have gone on to study in New York, L.A., Boston and here in Atlanta,” said Sims. “Some have even come back to teach with us.”

It’s often through those students that people learn about the school, Sims said. “Along with word-of-mouth, they come from online, events we do or by our networking with teachers. They’re drawn to the idea that we can create space and time for kids who are really passionate about music.”

Information about the Atlanta Music High School is online at atlantamusichigh.com.

MAKING THE GRADE

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.