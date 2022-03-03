Georgia House votes to expand subsidies for private school tuition

In a surprise move, the House called it up for a vote Thursday. It passed with an amendment increasing the current $100 million cap by $20 million a year until 2027, where it would stay through 2032 before falling back to the current level.

Ralston, in a statement Thursday, called the measure “ a further investment to provide students and their parents with greater school choice.”

State Rep. John Carson, R-Marietta, the primary author, said the Senate asked that the program drop back to $100 million in 2033. Senators wanted to monitor the program’s performance before making such an expansion permanent, he said.

Carson said the House approved expansion only after ensuring the Quality Basic Education formula for public schools was fully funded in this year’s budget.

“We did not move forward on this until we fully funded QBE and teacher raises,” he said. He noted that donors had given the maximum allowed every year to the scholarship program since its inception except in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public school advocates have long argued that vouchers — and these private school scholarships — harm public schools by draining away money that might otherwise go to them. It was a powerful argument during the long years of painful budget cuts following the Great Recession, but it may have been less convincing for lawmakers at a time when state coffers are overflowing.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for final approval.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this article.