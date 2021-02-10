Kennesaw State University’s School of Music gets $5 million gift

Kennesaw State University announced Tuesday it has received a $5 million gift from a foundation to its School of Music that it hopes will elevate the program to new heights.
The donation by the Bobbie Bailey Foundation is the largest contribution to KSU’s College of the Arts in its history. The donation will be used for student scholarships in the university’s College of the Arts. In recognition of the gift, the Georgia Board of Regents on Tuesday approved naming the university’s School of Music after Bailey.
“Dr. Bailey appreciated and enjoyed music, and believed in the value of music education. This gift will help us advance her passion and achieve Dr. Bailey’s vision for the creation of a nationally ranked premiere collegiate music program at KSU,” said Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts.
Bailey, who died in 2016, was an integral part of the university’s growth. She served on the Kennesaw State Foundation Board of Trustees for more than 22 years. In 2007, Bailey endowed the Bailey Performance Center and donated more than 40 Steinway pianos to the university, which enabled KSU’s School of Music to earn the distinction of an All-Steinway School. Bailey also funded women’s softball scholarships and an athletic complex at the university.