Kennesaw State University’s School of Music gets $5 million gift

The donation by the Bobbie Bailey Foundation is the largest contribution to KSU’s College of the Arts in its history. The donation will be used for student scholarships in the university’s College of the Arts. In recognition of the gift, the Georgia Board of Regents on Tuesday approved naming the university’s School of Music after Bailey.

“Dr. Bailey appreciated and enjoyed music, and believed in the value of music education. This gift will help us advance her passion and achieve Dr. Bailey’s vision for the creation of a nationally ranked premiere collegiate music program at KSU,” said Ivan Pulinkala, dean of the College of the Arts.