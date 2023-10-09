Kennesaw State University kicks off public phase of $200 million campaign

Kennesaw State University wants to raise $200 million for scholarships, student services, research and athletic and academic buildings.

The state’s third-largest public university announced the revised fundraising goal late last week. The school said it already raised nearly $120 million during an initial, private phase that began back in 2019. The success of that early fundraising prompted leaders to expand the campaign’s goal from $125 million to $200 million by 2027.

“The outpouring of support for KSU has been nothing short of incredible, and I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has given thus far and to those who plan to give in the future,” said President Kathy Schwaig, in a written statement. “This campaign comes at a time when the university is experiencing unprecedented growth, and the support garnered from this effort is critical in furthering KSU’s commitment to its students and the community.”

Kennesaw State said the fundraiser is the largest in its history. The school, with its two campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta, enrolled more than 43,000 students last fall, up from just over 35,000 in 2018. That was the year the university earned a Carnegie R2 designation, which is given to doctoral universities with high levels of research activity.

Other Georgia schools in the midst of large campaigns include Georgia Tech, which in 2022 launched a more than $2 billion fundraiser. Also last year, Morehouse College began a $500 million campaign, and Clark Atlanta University is in the midst of a $250 million effort.

In 2021, Emory University started the second phase of a $4 billion push.