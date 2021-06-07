Kemp visits Gwinnett Tech for groundbreaking of $37.8 million project

The new facility, scheduled to be completed in two years, is the first new building on the campus in 12 years. The entire project will include a new parking lot, renovations to its library, student life center and new chemistry and physics labs. The college is spending about $2 million on the entire project. The rest of the funding will come from state.

Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier added the project will train more students in other careers the system has traditionally focused on, such as auto mechanics and welding.

“It’s really going to meet the needs of this area,” Dozier said in an interview.