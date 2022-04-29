BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man shot, killed by Atlanta officer serving murder warrant
ajc logo
X

Kemp signs bill to aid Georgia college students with financial need

Gov. Brian Kemp reviews notes at the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire before he signs a $1 billion tax cut bill on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Gov. Brian Kemp reviews notes at the White Diamond Grill in Bonaire before he signs a $1 billion tax cut bill on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Friday that would provide financial aid up to $2,500 to some undergraduate college students in Georgia who can’t pay their tuition.

House Bill 1435, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, chairman of House’s higher education committee, is an attempt by Georgia lawmakers to provide a more robust need-based aid program for students attending the state’s public colleges and universities.

Georgia is one of only two states that lacks broad need-based financial aid, experts say.

“This marks the first needs-based education grant of its kind in Georgia, and Chairman Martin deserves a great deal of credit for making a higher education degree just that much more affordable and attainable here in our state,” Kemp said in a statement.

ExploreMore stories about higher education in Georgia

Students who have completed at least 80% of the credit requirements toward their degree or certificates would be eligible for the aid. Students must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be eligible for the funds.

The legislation will take effect on July 1.

Administrators at several Georgia colleges and universities say many students close to completing their coursework drop out each year because they cannot pay a relatively small portion of their tuition.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission will monitor and evaluate the program.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
In DeKalb school district, revolving door of superintendents a constant
30m ago
Fulton County elementary school opens outdoor classroom
8h ago
Morris Brown’s next challenges: Fundraising, enrolling more students
9h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top