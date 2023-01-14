Kemp details his budget proposals for Georgia schools

Kemp also wants to send more money to college students, proposing $61.2 million to fully fund the HOPE scholarship grants.

School superintendents are concerned about a teacher shortage as the baby boomer generation retires and younger people eschew the teaching field.

Rob Brown, the superintendent of Lumpkin County Schools in the Dahlonega area, said he and other superintendents expect it to become their biggest challenge over the next five to seven years.

That’s why he is excited about Kemp’s grant to help paraprofessionals — basically classroom aides — become teachers.

“I think that will help a lot of our parapros. They’re incredibly valuable employees but they’re grossly underpaid, in every district,” Brown said Friday. “I can’t imagine working on that wage and trying to go back to get certified as a classroom teacher. And many of them want to do that.”

Lumpkin just approved a $2-an-hour cost-of-living increase for its paraprofessionals. With that pay boost, those who already have a bachelor’s degree earn $15.50 an hour, or $23,560 a year.