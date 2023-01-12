Four years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp pledged to “put people ahead of divisive politics” as he took his oath office after an <a href="https://www.ajc.com/news/state--regional-govt--politics/how-the-georgia-race-for-governor-came-down-the-wire/RibhhL58uuFl4GPFRo9OHL/">exceedingly bitter campaign</a> that ended with <a href="https://www.ajc.com/news/state--regional-govt--politics/kemp-takes-office-with-vow-georgia-will-become-state-united/nvdZobgagRFowM7ufVR9qI/">some Democrats</a> claiming his narrow victory would always cloud his tenure.