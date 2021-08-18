In some COVID-stricken Georgia schools, virtual learning is the new norm

In metro Atlanta, in-person classes continue across districts, except for a small number of classes and schools.
But outside of Atlanta, multiple school districts — at least 15 — temporarily shut down or pivoted to virtual learning within days of opening classrooms. In some cases, football games and other extracurricular activities are being canceled or postponed.
Some districts say the high number of coronavirus cases and individuals in quarantine created staffing shortages. The state has seen a surge in coronavirus cases due to the delta variant and low vaccination rates.
The situation is so dire for Johnson County Schools that the district is shifting to virtual learning until mid-September.
“We have 32% of our student population in quarantine and 30% of our school staff in quarantine,” the district said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our staff shortage is an issue to ensure the safe and orderly operation of our schools.”
While some districts are sending students home for a week or two, the Screven County School System is shutting school buildings on Thursday until after Labor Day “out of concern for the health and safety” of students and staff.
The Ware County School District chose to suspend school operations altogether due to the number of cases and quarantines. Students aren’t scheduled to return to school until Sept. 7.
Some districts are quickly switching to remote learning. But others, such as Burke County, are not offering live sessions.
“Just as we have done for students in quarantine, teachers will share lessons, activities, and assignments through Google Classroom,” said a statement on the district’s website.”
Here’s a look at what’s happening around the state:
Burke County Public Schools
Action: School district closed for two weeks, effective Aug. 16-27
Ben Hill County School System
Action: Switched to virtual learning, effective Aug. 13-27
Action: Fitzgerald HS football game scheduled for Aug. 20 rescheduled for Sept. 17
Crisp County Schools
Action: Switched to virtual learning, effective Aug. 16-20.
Glascock County Consolidated School
Action: All students switch to virtual learning, effective Aug. 9-12
Action: Varsity football game for Aug. 20 canceled
Jeff Davis County Schools
Action: Schools closed to students Friday and the following two Wednesdays for cleaning
Action: Schools operating with student rotation schedule for two weeks beginning Aug. 23
Johnson County Schools
Action: Shift to virtual learning, effective Aug. 17-Sept. 13
Long County School System
Action: In-person learning suspended, effective Aug. 19
Action: Virtual learning begins Aug. 19; will be evaluated after Labor Day
Macon County School System
Action: Switch to virtual learning, effective Aug. 16-27
McIntosh County
Action: Optional attendance for students, Aug. 18-20
Action: School buildings closed for cleaning, Aug. 20-24
Action: “Pause period” planned from Aug. 25-Sept. 3; details to be announced.
Randolph County School District
Action: School district closed, Aug. 10-23
Action: “Teachers will deliver instruction to students both virtually and in-person”
Talbot County School District
Action: Schools closed, Aug. 6-12
Taliaferro County Schools
Acton: Switch to virtual learning, Aug. 4-27
Screven County Schools
Action: School buildings close, Aug. 19-Sept. 7
Action: Teachers will post assignments on Google classroom Aug. 23-Sept 1
Turner County Schools
Action: Switch to virtual learning, Aug. 17-Aug. 27.
Action: Middle and High school special education students in self-contained classes will be virtual until Aug. 27
Ware County
Action: School operations suspended until Sept. 7
This story will be updated.