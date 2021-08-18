In some COVID-stricken Georgia schools, virtual learning is the new norm

While some districts are sending students home for a week or two, the Screven County School System is shutting school buildings on Thursday until after Labor Day “out of concern for the health and safety” of students and staff.

The Ware County School District chose to suspend school operations altogether due to the number of cases and quarantines. Students aren’t scheduled to return to school until Sept. 7.

Some districts are quickly switching to remote learning. But others, such as Burke County, are not offering live sessions.

“Just as we have done for students in quarantine, teachers will share lessons, activities, and assignments through Google Classroom,” said a statement on the district’s website.”

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the state:

Burke County Public Schools

Action: School district closed for two weeks, effective Aug. 16-27

Ben Hill County School System

Action: Switched to virtual learning, effective Aug. 13-27

Action: Fitzgerald HS football game scheduled for Aug. 20 rescheduled for Sept. 17

Crisp County Schools

Action: Switched to virtual learning, effective Aug. 16-20.

Glascock County Consolidated School

Action: All students switch to virtual learning, effective Aug. 9-12

Action: Varsity football game for Aug. 20 canceled

Jeff Davis County Schools

Action: Schools closed to students Friday and the following two Wednesdays for cleaning

Action: Schools operating with student rotation schedule for two weeks beginning Aug. 23

Johnson County Schools

Action: Shift to virtual learning, effective Aug. 17-Sept. 13

Long County School System

Action: In-person learning suspended, effective Aug. 19

Action: Virtual learning begins Aug. 19; will be evaluated after Labor Day

Macon County School System

Action: Switch to virtual learning, effective Aug. 16-27

McIntosh County

Action: Optional attendance for students, Aug. 18-20

Action: School buildings closed for cleaning, Aug. 20-24

Action: “Pause period” planned from Aug. 25-Sept. 3; details to be announced.

Randolph County School District

Action: School district closed, Aug. 10-23

Action: “Teachers will deliver instruction to students both virtually and in-person”

Talbot County School District

Action: Schools closed, Aug. 6-12

Taliaferro County Schools

Acton: Switch to virtual learning, Aug. 4-27

Screven County Schools

Action: School buildings close, Aug. 19-Sept. 7

Action: Teachers will post assignments on Google classroom Aug. 23-Sept 1

Turner County Schools

Action: Switch to virtual learning, Aug. 17-Aug. 27.

Action: Middle and High school special education students in self-contained classes will be virtual until Aug. 27

Ware County

Action: School operations suspended until Sept. 7

