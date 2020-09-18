IBM announces $100 million initiative to support Black colleges

Clark Atlanta will also be part of the Skills Academy Academic Initiative in Global University Programs, a multi-year program with learning tracks in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, design thinking and quantum computing.

“We believe that in order to expand opportunity for diverse populations, we need a diverse talent pipeline of the next generation of tech leaders from HBCUs. Diversity and inclusion is what fuels innovation and students from HBCUs will be positioned to play a significant part of what will drive innovations for the future like quantum computing, cloud and artificial intelligence,” Carla Grant Pickens, Chief Global Diversity & Inclusion Officer at IBM, said in a statement.