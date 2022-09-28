ajc logo
Hurricane Ian prompts Georgia universities to switch to online classes

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Some South Georgia universities are moving to online instruction as Hurricane Ian winds through Florida, and possibly to the Georgia coastline.

Georgia Southern University is closing its campuses starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said. All in-person activities are canceled until officials can ensure campuses are safe, they said.

“Until that ‘all-clear’ is issued, only essential personnel should be on campus after 1 p.m. on Thursday,” the university said in a statement. “Employees should check with their supervisor if they are unsure about their status as an essential employee. Faculty who are toggling over to online learning should do so from their homes. If they are hosting an in-person class close to 1 p.m. Thursday and wish to transition to online instruction, that is an authorized option.”

Georgia Southern has more than 27,000 students last year, the largest enrollment of any school in South Georgia. It has campuses in Hinesville, Savannah and Statesboro.

Savannah State University is also moving to online instruction. Access to its campus will be limited to residential students and essential personnel only from Thursday through Saturday, university officials said.

The SAT exam scheduled for Saturday on campus is also canceled, officials said. An art exhibit opening reception scheduled for Sunday has also been canceled.

Savannah State had about 3,400 students last year.

Hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings have already been issued along the Georgia coast.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom's COVID-19 vaccine coverage.

