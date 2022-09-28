Hurricane Ian prompts Georgia universities to switch to online classes

Georgia Southern University is closing its campuses starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, officials said. All in-person activities are canceled until officials can ensure campuses are safe, they said.

“Until that ‘all-clear’ is issued, only essential personnel should be on campus after 1 p.m. on Thursday,” the university said in a statement. “Employees should check with their supervisor if they are unsure about their status as an essential employee. Faculty who are toggling over to online learning should do so from their homes. If they are hosting an in-person class close to 1 p.m. Thursday and wish to transition to online instruction, that is an authorized option.”