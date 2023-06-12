Hip-hop star Future starts education lab for Atlanta students

Hip-hop star Future and his Freewishes Foundation is partnering with 2K Foundations to start an education lab in the Atlanta neighborhood where he grew up.

The “I Am a Dreamer” S.T.E.A.M lab will support all students who wish to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. The goal is to close the educational gap in tech and science among historically-marginalized students.

The lab is located at Bessie Branham Park in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood.

“It’s important that all students receive access to STEM education regardless of their background. Our Freewishes Foundation, with the support of the 2K Foundations has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative,” the music artist said in a statement.

Those involved in the effort said it was critical to include the arts in the initiative.

“We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity,” said Future’s sister, Tia Wilburn, the foundation’s executive director. “Our objective in providing educational opportunities is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students regardless of income and background. There is a major gap in STEM education that impacts marginalized communities, and we want to close that gap so that no child is left behind.”

Future has been involved in several educational efforts, such as awarding $2,000 scholarships and a pair of concert tickets to one fan at each stop of his concert tour in 2019.