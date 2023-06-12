X

Hip-hop star Future starts education lab for Atlanta students

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Hip-hop star Future and his Freewishes Foundation is partnering with 2K Foundations to start an education lab in the Atlanta neighborhood where he grew up.

The “I Am a Dreamer” S.T.E.A.M lab will support all students who wish to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, the arts and math. The goal is to close the educational gap in tech and science among historically-marginalized students.

The lab is located at Bessie Branham Park in Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood.

“It’s important that all students receive access to STEM education regardless of their background. Our Freewishes Foundation, with the support of the 2K Foundations has helped make this possible in our Atlanta community. We’re thankful for their commitment to support our initiative,” the music artist said in a statement.

Those involved in the effort said it was critical to include the arts in the initiative.

“We wanted to add art because both Future and I support creativity,” said Future’s sister, Tia Wilburn, the foundation’s executive director. “Our objective in providing educational opportunities is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students regardless of income and background. There is a major gap in STEM education that impacts marginalized communities, and we want to close that gap so that no child is left behind.”

Future has been involved in several educational efforts, such as awarding $2,000 scholarships and a pair of concert tickets to one fan at each stop of his concert tour in 2019.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Georgia GOP convention doubles as a defense of Donald Trump

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What’s next in the battle over Atlanta’s public safety training center
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: State GOP platform protects Confederates monuments, bans abortion
11m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia retirees struggle to get by after years without pensions raises
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia retirees struggle to get by after years without pensions raises
20h ago

Credit: AP

DOWNEY: Can campus diversity survive the U.S. Supreme Court?
55m ago
The Latest

Credit: contributed

Springmont marks 60th year with new leader
Anger grows as Georgia panel further cuts diversity from teacher prep rules
Georgia’s public university presidents to get raises, some more than others
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
OPINION: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top