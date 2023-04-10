X

Here’s how to provide input on DeKalb’s superintendent finalist

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education announced a sole finalist for the superintendent job last week.

Devon Horton, who currently leads a smaller school district in Illinois, is the board’s finalist for the job. Horton is a Chicago native whose work has focused on closing gaps for marginalized students, according to his application and bio. In a news release about his candidacy, he said DeKalb will be the best place in the country to “learn, teach and lead.”

Credit: DeKalb County School District

Credit: DeKalb County School District

Here’s how you can get to know Horton and provide input on the decision.

Town halls

Horton will participate in three town hall meetings this week. Each meeting is open to the general public to attend in person, and each meeting will be livestreamed. Each two-hour meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • April 12: Chamblee High School (3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee)
  • April 13: McNair Middle School (2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur)
  • April 14: Auditorium at district office (1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain)
ExploreDeKalb County school board split on best choice for superintendent

School visits

During the day on April 12, 13 and 14, Horton is also scheduled to visit schools in each region. He will tour the facilities and meet students, administrators and staff. These visits are closed to the general public.

Contact board members

The DeKalb school board must vote to officially hire Horton. Constituents can contact board members directly via email. Their contact information is listed on the district’s website here. General questions regarding the selection of Horton as the sole finalist can be sent to dcsdsearch2023@dekalbschoolsga.org.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

