Here’s how to provide input on DeKalb’s superintendent finalist

Horton will participate in three town hall meetings this week. Each meeting is open to the general public to attend in person, and each meeting will be livestreamed. Each two-hour meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the following locations:

April 12: Chamblee High School (3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee)

April 13: McNair Middle School (2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur)

April 14: Auditorium at district office (1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain)

School visits

During the day on April 12, 13 and 14, Horton is also scheduled to visit schools in each region. He will tour the facilities and meet students, administrators and staff. These visits are closed to the general public.

Contact board members

The DeKalb school board must vote to officially hire Horton. Constituents can contact board members directly via email. Their contact information is listed on the district’s website here. General questions regarding the selection of Horton as the sole finalist can be sent to dcsdsearch2023@dekalbschoolsga.org.