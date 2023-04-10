Here’s how to provide input on DeKalb’s superintendent finalist

The DeKalb County Board of Education announced a sole finalist for the superintendent job last week.
Devon Horton, who currently leads a smaller school district in Illinois, is the board’s finalist for the job. Horton is a Chicago native whose work has focused on closing gaps for marginalized students, according to his application and bio. In a news release about his candidacy, he said DeKalb will be the best place in the country to “learn, teach and lead.”
Credit: DeKalb County School District
Here’s how you can get to know Horton and provide input on the decision.
Town halls
Horton will participate in three town hall meetings this week. Each meeting is open to the general public to attend in person, and each meeting will be livestreamed. Each two-hour meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- April 12: Chamblee High School (3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee)
- April 13: McNair Middle School (2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur)
- April 14: Auditorium at district office (1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd., Stone Mountain)
School visits
During the day on April 12, 13 and 14, Horton is also scheduled to visit schools in each region. He will tour the facilities and meet students, administrators and staff. These visits are closed to the general public.
Contact board members
The DeKalb school board must vote to officially hire Horton. Constituents can contact board members directly via email. Their contact information is listed on the district’s website here. General questions regarding the selection of Horton as the sole finalist can be sent to dcsdsearch2023@dekalbschoolsga.org.
