Henry County’s 2023 graduation schedule

May 20: Luella High School

May 21: Stockbridge High School

May 22: Union Grove High School

May 23: Dutchtown High School

May 24: Hampton High School

May 25: Woodland High School

May 26: Locust Grove High School

Each ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded. Links for each event are available on school websites as well as the school district’s graduation website.

If the ceremony is canceled due to inclement weather, it will take place the following day at 10 a.m. at the speedway.

Each graduate will be eligible to receive two tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on July 9, courtesy of the speedway. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at a special discounted rate for Henry County graduates.

“The high school graduation ceremonies here at the speedway are one of my favorite new traditions. Being part of such a special day for these graduates is an honor,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of these young men and women as they graduate and rewarding them with a fun-filled day and night of racing this July.”