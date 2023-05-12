X

Henry County’s 2023 graduation schedule

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the ceremonies for each school

The Atlanta Motor Speedway has been home to big NASCAR races, state fairs and will be the venue for Henry County’s high school graduation ceremonies this month.

Each ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule is:

May 17: McDonough High School

May 18: Ola High School

May 19: Eagle’s Landing High School

May 20: Luella High School

May 21: Stockbridge High School

May 22: Union Grove High School

May 23: Dutchtown High School

May 24: Hampton High School

May 25: Woodland High School

May 26: Locust Grove High School

Each ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded. Links for each event are available on school websites as well as the school district’s graduation website.

If the ceremony is canceled due to inclement weather, it will take place the following day at 10 a.m. at the speedway.

Each graduate will be eligible to receive two tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on July 9, courtesy of the speedway. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at a special discounted rate for Henry County graduates.

“The high school graduation ceremonies here at the speedway are one of my favorite new traditions. Being part of such a special day for these graduates is an honor,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of these young men and women as they graduate and rewarding them with a fun-filled day and night of racing this July.”

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Director absent, Gwinnett rec board members frustrated over ‘Promised Land’
1h ago

Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
16m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
46m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Proposed MARTA budget would restore bus and rail service
46m ago

Dollars and sense: Will Cobb graduation venue save district money?
10m ago
The Latest

Dollars and sense: Will Cobb graduation venue save district money?
10m ago
Georgia embraces the ‘science of reading,’ and what that means for kids
16m ago
Georgia commission votes to remove ‘diversity’ from teacher prep rules
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
10h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
15h ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top