Henry County’s 2023 graduation schedule

The Atlanta Motor Speedway has been home to big NASCAR races, state fairs and will be the venue for Henry County’s high school graduation ceremonies this month.
Each ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The schedule is:
May 17: McDonough High School
May 18: Ola High School
May 19: Eagle’s Landing High School
May 20: Luella High School
May 21: Stockbridge High School
May 22: Union Grove High School
May 23: Dutchtown High School
May 24: Hampton High School
May 25: Woodland High School
May 26: Locust Grove High School
Each ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded. Links for each event are available on school websites as well as the school district’s graduation website.
If the ceremony is canceled due to inclement weather, it will take place the following day at 10 a.m. at the speedway.
Each graduate will be eligible to receive two tickets to the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on July 9, courtesy of the speedway. Additional tickets will also be available for purchase at a special discounted rate for Henry County graduates.
“The high school graduation ceremonies here at the speedway are one of my favorite new traditions. Being part of such a special day for these graduates is an honor,” AMS executive vice president and general manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of these young men and women as they graduate and rewarding them with a fun-filled day and night of racing this July.”
