Gwinnett to expand, renovate Trickum Middle School

Gwinnett County Public Schools plans to spend about $11 million of SPLOST funds to expand and renovate Trickum Middle School in Lilburn.
The school board recently accepted a bid from the Amacher Brothers Construction Company to complete the project.
The work on Trickum is slated for completion in August 2024. The school’s capacity will increase from 1,775 to 2,275 students. The project will add close to 50,000 square feet and 25 classrooms, labs and other types of rooms and storage space. The art room, band room and lab for science, technology, engineering and math will be renovated, according to the bid description.
Trickum is in the district’s highest tier of construction priorities over the next five years, along with North Gwinnett High School. Work there is underway and expected to be complete in August 2023.
Projects in the next tier of the district’s five-year plan are a new Archer Middle School and additions and renovations at Archer High School and Gwinnett School for Mathematics, Science and Technology. Those projects do not yet have a timeline.
