Gwinnett teacher awarded Fulbright opportunity in Ghana

The program is meant to equip students for a “competitive global economy”
Hong Dinh, a third grade teacher at Gwinnett County's Bethesda Elementary School, will participate in the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program, which includes a learning experience in Ghana. Contributed photo.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools

A Gwinnett County teacher will spend part of her summer in Ghana through a training and exchange program designed to help educators bring global perspectives into the classroom.

Hong Dinh, a third grade teacher at Bethesda Elementary School in Lawrenceville, will participate in the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms program.

The program “equips educators to bring an international perspective to their schools through targeted training, experience abroad and global collaboration.” The teachers, in turn, “prepare students for a competitive global economy,” the program website states.

Dinh is one of 60 K-12 teachers in the cohort selected out of thousands of applications nationwide. A Fulbright spokesperson said five Georgia teachers are in this year’s cohort but did not identify them.

“The award has been a great opportunity for me to connect with and learn from other educators in the U.S. and soon in Ghana,” Dinh said in a Gwinnett schools news release. “The program has helped me maintain my passion for teaching and develop professionally.”

Dinh will visit Ghana in July. Participation in the program includes coursework in global education, including topics such as social and emotional learning, culturally responsive teaching and digital literacy.

Fulbright is a program of the United States Department of State that supports educational and cultural opportunities for academics, artists, educators, students and various professionals. The nonprofit International Research and Exchanges Board administers funding provided by the U.S. government.

The U.S. partners with more than 160 countries through Fulbright programs.

