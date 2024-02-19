Gwinnett teacher awarded Fulbright opportunity in Ghana

Explore Georgia State University to help train and retain metro Atlanta teachers

Dinh is one of 60 K-12 teachers in the cohort selected out of thousands of applications nationwide. A Fulbright spokesperson said five Georgia teachers are in this year’s cohort but did not identify them.

“The award has been a great opportunity for me to connect with and learn from other educators in the U.S. and soon in Ghana,” Dinh said in a Gwinnett schools news release. “The program has helped me maintain my passion for teaching and develop professionally.”

Dinh will visit Ghana in July. Participation in the program includes coursework in global education, including topics such as social and emotional learning, culturally responsive teaching and digital literacy.

Fulbright is a program of the United States Department of State that supports educational and cultural opportunities for academics, artists, educators, students and various professionals. The nonprofit International Research and Exchanges Board administers funding provided by the U.S. government.

The U.S. partners with more than 160 countries through Fulbright programs.