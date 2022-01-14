Gwinnett schools to gather feedback on new learning resources

Gwinnett County residents, parents and community members will have a chance to review books and digital resources that may be used in county schools.
The district selects participants for the Instructional Resources Review Committee each year. The committee will meet with teachers and district leaders to provide feedback on new resources that the district is considering for health, math, social studies and career and technical education classes.
The meeting will be Feb. 22 at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. The time of the meeting has not been finalize, according to the website of Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Applications for the committee are due by Jan. 24.
About the Author
Editors' Picks