Gwinnett schools expects to see highest-ever enrollment in August

Student population has a financial impact on the district. Heffron projected the enrollment increase would raise the state’s contribution to the district by $18.1 million.

But the district plans to spend far more than that just on new jobs. The projected growth in the student body, along with the opening of Seckinger High School, require hiring more staff, Heffron said.

The district plans to spend $20.7 million on 233 new positions. And to reduce class sizes throughout all its schools, the district is hiring 182 teachers at the cost of $17.3 million.

There are also plans to hire 30 bus drivers to transport students to special programs during the school day and 18 career and college specialists.