ajc logo
X

Gwinnett schools expects to see highest-ever enrollment in August

Students arrive for their first day of school at Jackson Elementary School in Gwinnett County on Aug. 26, 2020. The pandemic caused a drop in enrollment in Gwinnett County Public Schools that year, but the district expects to have its highest enrollment ever in the 2022-2023 school year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Students arrive for their first day of school at Jackson Elementary School in Gwinnett County on Aug. 26, 2020. The pandemic caused a drop in enrollment in Gwinnett County Public Schools that year, but the district expects to have its highest enrollment ever in the 2022-2023 school year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
The pandemic caused a dip in the district’s growth

Georgia’s largest school district is expected to enroll nearly 183,000 students next school year, the most in its 200-year history.

Joe Heffron, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ chief financial officer, projected the student population would increase by 3,284 students. That would bring the district’s total enrollment to 182,865, the highest ever in Gwinnett, Heffron said.

Heffron discussed enrollment as part of a budget presentation to the school board Monday.

ExploreGwinnett schools’ proposed budget includes pay hikes, new programs

Enrollment increased for years until the COVID-19 pandemic. District spokeswoman Sloan Roach said the number of students likely peaked at about 181,000 in the 2020-2021 school year.

“But then by the time we were in the next fiscal year, obviously we were in COVID and we dropped,” Roach said. The drop was 3,184 students.

Student population has a financial impact on the district. Heffron projected the enrollment increase would raise the state’s contribution to the district by $18.1 million.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

But the district plans to spend far more than that just on new jobs. The projected growth in the student body, along with the opening of Seckinger High School, require hiring more staff, Heffron said.

The district plans to spend $20.7 million on 233 new positions. And to reduce class sizes throughout all its schools, the district is hiring 182 teachers at the cost of $17.3 million.

There are also plans to hire 30 bus drivers to transport students to special programs during the school day and 18 career and college specialists.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Kemp signs bill letting parents opt kids out of school mask mandates
14h ago
Gwinnett schools’ proposed budget includes pay hikes, new programs
19h ago
Clark Atlanta receives $11.8 million grant for digital education
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top