Gwinnett schools confirm district’s first case of monkeypox

“If you are not specifically notified with separate communication, your child was not identified as having close contact with a known case, and it is highly unlikely your child was exposed,” Warren said.

The letter contained information about monkeypox symptoms and how it spreads — mainly through skin-to-skin contact and less commonly by touching fabrics, objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Parents who think their child may have monkeypox should notify a primary care physician and their school nurse. The district continues to ask people who feel sick to stay home from school.

The person with monkeypox will remain away from the school until cleared by a medical professional, officials said.

To date, few monkeypox cases have been reported in Georgia schools. State health officials last week reported that three children were diagnosed with monkeypox, including one child who lives in metro Atlanta. The pediatric cases were “considered to be household transmission. ”The risk of in-school transmission of the virus is extremely low, state officials said.