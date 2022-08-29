ajc logo
X

Gwinnett schools confirm district’s first case of monkeypox

The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is the headquarters for Gwinnett County's school system, in Suwanee. Gwinnett school district officials confirmed a case of monkeypox at one of its elementary schools. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, which is the headquarters for Gwinnett County's school system, in Suwanee. Gwinnett school district officials confirmed a case of monkeypox at one of its elementary schools. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Principal says risk of transmission in school is minimal

A person in Gwinnett County’s Dacula Elementary School has a confirmed case of monkeypox, according to a letter sent to students’ families.

Principal Holly Warren distributed the letter Friday soon after learning of the case.

District spokesman Bernard Watson said the person with monkeypox was tested by Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Public Health. Watson did not know when the test occurred. The district has also not said if the person is an employee or student or provided any identifying information, citing privacy laws.

ExploreGeorgia health officials advise schools on handling of monkeypox cases

In her letter, Warren assured families that the risk of transmission at school is minimal. Still, staff would “thoroughly clean and disinfect all affected areas of the school,” she said.

The district is contact tracing under guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Families of children who may have had close contact with the affected person received a notice.

“If you are not specifically notified with separate communication, your child was not identified as having close contact with a known case, and it is highly unlikely your child was exposed,” Warren said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The letter contained information about monkeypox symptoms and how it spreads — mainly through skin-to-skin contact and less commonly by touching fabrics, objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox.

Parents who think their child may have monkeypox should notify a primary care physician and their school nurse. The district continues to ask people who feel sick to stay home from school.

The person with monkeypox will remain away from the school until cleared by a medical professional, officials said.

To date, few monkeypox cases have been reported in Georgia schools. State health officials last week reported that three children were diagnosed with monkeypox, including one child who lives in metro Atlanta. The pediatric cases were “considered to be household transmission. ”The risk of in-school transmission of the virus is extremely low, state officials said.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
Uneven enforcement? Rural Georgia county avoids review after election breach6h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans going all-in for Herschel Walker
6h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
8h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
2h ago
8Arm permanently closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue
2h ago
In Dansby Swanson, the Braves have much more than a shortstop. Can they keep him?
7h ago
The Latest
DeKalb schools to conduct voluntary surveillance COVID testing again
Gwinnett far outpaces metro Atlanta in alternative school assignments
Georgia schools will have to screen young students for dyslexia
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
17h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
24m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top