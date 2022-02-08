Gwinnett schools and college partner to expand student opportunities

Gwinnett County Public Schools and Georgia Gwinnett College recently agreed to work together to create new opportunities for students in the district.
“This collaboration will create a stronger high school and college student — and, ultimately, a stronger Gwinnett County,” Superintendent Calvin Watts said in a news release.
Watts and Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann Joseph signed a partnership agreement at the college last week.
One new program would allow students to start working on and potentially complete their associate or Nexus degree in high school. Another would help create a path to higher education for high school students enrolled in technical programs.
The college and the school system also plan to partner college professors in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math with district teachers to provide additional lessons and resources in their classrooms.
Leaders from the college and the district will develop initiatives that will improve high school graduation rates and access to college, the news release said.
Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett County Public Schools have close connections. More than 70% of students at Georgia Gwinnett College previously attended a Gwinnett County school.
Aspiring teachers from the college’s education program receive training in Gwinnett schools. Meanwhile, Gwinnett high school students can take dual enrollment courses with the college.
