Gwinnett school district to use metal detectors at board meetings

People who refuse to wear masks appropriately will be asked to leave and can be removed by police or security officers, according to the school district. Those removed for disruptive behavior could face criminal charges.

“Obviously removing someone from a meeting is a last possible resort,” Roach said. “There have been an number of steps we’ve taken to avoid that, but that is outlined as a step that we could take.”

The Gwinnett school district this year has steadily increased its police presence at board meetings, as well as the number of staffers who welcome visitors and monitor the meeting room. Those entering the room are now also observed on video, according to the school district.