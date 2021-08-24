Gwinnett school district seeks public input on COVID relief spending

Gwinnett County Public Schools is seeking feedback via an online survey on the school district’s plans for the $282.4 million it stands to receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The federal COVID-19 relief funding is meant to help safely reopen and sustain schools while addressing the pandemic’s effects on students.
The Gwinnett school district’s application, dated July 30, includes information on how administrators plan to recover learning loss and implement preventative and mitigation strategies during in-person instruction. About 97% of the 180,000 students in the Gwinnett district are learning in person this school year.
Gwinnett schools also received $32.5 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed in March 2020 and $125.7 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act signed in December.