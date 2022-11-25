Gwinnett school board members to host town hall meetings

Gwinnett County school board members will host town hall meetings over the next few weeks.
The meetings are open to the public and described as “informal open forums” in a flyer from the district. Attendees are welcome to ask questions, provide comments and converse with board members.
“The Board of Education believes your insight helps make better decisions as we move forward together,” the meeting flyer states. The meetings do not have a specific focus, but much discussion in Gwinnett since the start of the school year has focused on school safety and student discipline.
The district, community leaders and a local church previously organized a panel discussion after a series of concerning incidents at or near schools that included the fatal shooting of a Norcross High School student near the school grounds. Soon after, social justice groups organized a town hall and panel that focused on student input.
Interpreters will be available at each school board town hall meeting. The events will not be livestreamed.
All the meetings are scheduled to go from 6-8 p.m.
- Board Chair Tarece Johnson, District 5: Nov. 29 at Meadowcreek High School
- Board member Mary Kay Murphy, District 3: Dec. 7 at Paul Duke STEM High School
- Board member Everton Blair and member-elect Adrienne Simmons, District 4: Dec. 13 at Parkview High School
- Board member Karen Watkins, District 1: Dec. 14 at Archer High School
