Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar

Taylor said while many people supported more holidays, others noted challenges with finding childcare because day cares often close when the schools are closed and the possibility of affecting breaks.

Gwinnett is the largest and one of the most diverse districts in the state. The district website says students come from more than 100 countries and speak more than 100 languages. The Public Religion Research Institute found that Gwinnett County has more religious diversity than average. It estimated in 2020 that 2% of the county’s more than 900,000 residents are Muslim.

Noor Ali, a student at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, started a petition earlier this year to make Eid al-Fitr a holiday in Gwinnett and quickly garnered 8,000 signatures.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. It’s celebrated with one to three days of feasting, gifts and prayer. Islam follows a lunar calendar, so the holiday doesn’t fall on the same date each year. Gwinnett students may take the day off as an excused absence, but Ali told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in April that if the day coincides with a test or exam, many students will go to school.

Johnson and Ali noted that districts across the country have added Eid al-Fitr and other cultural and religious to their calendars.

“This is more than just any random day off. This is our one chance to be seen and recognized,” Ali said at a recent board meeting.