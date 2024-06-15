Education

Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Voting stickers in multiple languages are ready to be handed at the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration offices. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Voting stickers in multiple languages are ready to be handed at the Gwinnett County Voter and Registration offices. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Two Gwinnett County school board seats will be decided Tuesday in election runoffs.

The elections could shift the balance of power in Georgia’s largest school district, where the five-member board has frequently been split on major issues.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the four candidates in the two races several questions to get a better understanding of their positions on some of the important issues facing the school district and its roughly 180,000 students.

Here’s our look at the candidates in each race:

District 1: Incumbent faces former teacher in Gwinnett school board runoff

District 3: Gwinnett school board candidates outline divergent visions for the district

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Apple’s new AI technology is a step forward, Emory professor says

Credit: Benjamin Hendren

DeKalb SWAT trains regularly on bus takedowns. Then it actually happened.

Credit: John Spink

ATLANTA WATER WOES
Army Corps of Engineers to conduct $1M study of Atlanta’s water lines

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Korea’s business relationship with Georgia ‘matured.’ Then it evolved
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Public Schools and Rachel Stone

Incumbent faces former teacher in Gwinnett school board runoff
1h ago
Gwinnett school board candidates outline divergent visions for the district
1h ago
Lawmaker’s goal after son’s near-death experience: Increase organ donations
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.