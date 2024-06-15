Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Two Gwinnett County school board seats will be decided Tuesday in election runoffs.
The elections could shift the balance of power in Georgia’s largest school district, where the five-member board has frequently been split on major issues.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the four candidates in the two races several questions to get a better understanding of their positions on some of the important issues facing the school district and its roughly 180,000 students.
Here’s our look at the candidates in each race:
District 1: Incumbent faces former teacher in Gwinnett school board runoff
District 3: Gwinnett school board candidates outline divergent visions for the district
About the Author
Credit: John Spink