Gwinnett safety concerns to bring together students, community members

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be one hour of community input, with speakers each allowed two minutes to address the room. Then, the two separate panels will have their discussions.

The event will culminate with a specific call to action that will be submitted to the school board, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and state officials, according to a news release. Tarece Johnson, chair of the school board, helped to organize the event.

Explore More coverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Translators will be on-site for Spanish and Vietnamese speakers. Student attendees will receive food and drinks at the event.

The event Monday will be the second community gathering focused on conditions in the schools and community violence concerns in less than two weeks. Watts, Austin-Gatson and other officials participated in a panel on Nov. 2 at New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn to discuss concerns in the community and possible solutions.