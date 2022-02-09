Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Online Campus is enrolling students for next school year

The sign outside Gwinnett Online Campus on Thursday, April 23, 2020. For the 2022-2023 school year, all Gwinnett County students enrolled in online classes will attend the online campus. HYOSUB SHIN / HYOSUB.SHIN@AJC.COM

caption arrowCaption
The sign outside Gwinnett Online Campus on Thursday, April 23, 2020. For the 2022-2023 school year, all Gwinnett County students enrolled in online classes will attend the online campus. HYOSUB SHIN / HYOSUB.SHIN@AJC.COM

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago
The district hired 152 online teachers during the pandemic

Gwinnett County families who want their children to attend classes online next school year can enroll them throughout February.

Those students will attend Gwinnett Online Campus, the district’s virtual school. Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Al Taylor recently said the district has expanded its online operations during the pandemic.

ExploreGwinnett hires record numbers of teachers but struggles with substitutes

About 3% of the district’s 180,000 students attend school online. The online program is open to all K-12 students who live in Gwinnett.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The registration forms and additional information about Gwinnett Online Campus are on the school’s website at gcpsk12.org/Attend-GOC. Parents must visit the online campus building at 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville to complete the registration.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta school board: Georgia lawmakers’ bills on race stifle teachers
58m ago
In-person camps gearing up for summer
15h ago
Atlanta’s Spelman College suspends classes due to bomb threat
18h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top