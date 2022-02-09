Gwinnett Online Campus is enrolling students for next school year

Gwinnett County families who want their children to attend classes online next school year can enroll them throughout February.
Those students will attend Gwinnett Online Campus, the district’s virtual school. Associate Superintendent for School Improvement and Operations Al Taylor recently said the district has expanded its online operations during the pandemic.
About 3% of the district’s 180,000 students attend school online. The online program is open to all K-12 students who live in Gwinnett.
The registration forms and additional information about Gwinnett Online Campus are on the school’s website at gcpsk12.org/Attend-GOC. Parents must visit the online campus building at 713 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville to complete the registration.
About the Author