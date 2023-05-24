Gwinnett County Schools to purchase new safety equipment

In Cobb County, parents have reported more than a dozen instances since August of alerts being issued at schools where no threat was present. In October, district officials reported “human error” causing a lockdown at 11 schools. Centegix now encourages districts to retrain staff with the badges roughly every six months, company officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a recent report about the system.

Gwinnett didn’t report data about possible accidental triggers. Inadvertent presses of the badges accounted for roughly 10% of the alerts in Cherokee, Fayette and Henry counties.

In Gwinnett, teachers reported the button system enabled them to get help to their classroom quickly when needed, and staff feedback within the pilot schools heavily favored implementation.

Jorge Gomez, special assistant to the superintendent, said the cost of implementing Centegix will be covered by state school safety grants. State legislators introduced a bill — Alyssa’s Law — that would have made crisis alert systems mandatory in schools, but the bill ultimately did not pass. The bill originated in Florida, where one-third of districts use Centegix.

The district did not immediately provide a timeline for installation of the new system.

The school board also approved the $1.6 million purchase of security cameras and $1.2 million for door hardware. There wasn’t much discussion of those purchases at board meetings. District spokeswoman Melissa Laramie said the new cameras will retrofit all current cameras in place.

The district has made several safety improvements over the past school year. Classrooms were equipped with push button locks, and schools have been getting safety vestibules that add a second set of doors at the main entrance. The district plans for all schools to have the vestibules by the end of the year.