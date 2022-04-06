Gwinnett County school employees to receive bonuses

All Gwinnett County Public Schools employees will receive a bonus, either from the state or the district.
In March, Gov. Brian Kemp approved a midyear budget that provided some school employees, including teachers, a $2,000 bonus.
Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts said recently that full-time and part-time employees not receiving the bonus from the state would receive one from the district.
“Our district appreciates this gesture from the state and felt it appropriate to extend this ‘thank you’ to all of our employees for their hard work and dedication to each and every one of our students,” Watts said in a news release.
Most employees receiving the district’s bonus will get $2,000. Retirees who work for the district part time will receive $980. Employees will receive the one-time payment in their paychecks at the end of April.
Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, has about 180,000 students and 22,000 employees.
