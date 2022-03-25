ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County school board to begin budget process

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will get its first look at a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

caption arrowCaption
The Gwinnett County Board of Education will get its first look at a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Monday. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
Final approval is scheduled for June 16

The Gwinnett County Board of Education and the public will get a first look at a proposal for the district’s next budget on Monday.

The budget is the district’s annual spending plan for construction projects, debt, learning materials, salaries and other expenses.

The board is tentatively slated to adopt the budget April 14 with a final adoption on June 16. If adopted, the new budget would take effect July 1.

ExploreGwinnett schools part of national effort to transform public education

The current budget is $2.35 billion.

District staff will present the draft budget Monday at 5 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. While the board members may ask questions and provide comments to the staff, they will not take any votes or approve any proposals.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The public can attend the meeting or watch online, but they will not be able to comment. Public hearings, at which people may comment, are scheduled for May 19 and June 16.

Along with the budget, the board must approve a millage rate, the property tax rate that generates most of the local revenue for the school district. Final adoption of the millage rate is slated for July.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Clayton County schools to receive funds for career readiness programs
20h ago
Georgia’s top school accreditation agency to change after Cobb review
Georgia lawmakers invite retired teachers back to classrooms
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top