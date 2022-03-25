Gwinnett County school board to begin budget process

The Gwinnett County Board of Education and the public will get a first look at a proposal for the district’s next budget on Monday.
The budget is the district’s annual spending plan for construction projects, debt, learning materials, salaries and other expenses.
The board is tentatively slated to adopt the budget April 14 with a final adoption on June 16. If adopted, the new budget would take effect July 1.
The current budget is $2.35 billion.
District staff will present the draft budget Monday at 5 p.m. at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center. While the board members may ask questions and provide comments to the staff, they will not take any votes or approve any proposals.
The public can attend the meeting or watch online, but they will not be able to comment. Public hearings, at which people may comment, are scheduled for May 19 and June 16.
Along with the budget, the board must approve a millage rate, the property tax rate that generates most of the local revenue for the school district. Final adoption of the millage rate is slated for July.
