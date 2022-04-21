BreakingNews
UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County school board candidates face off at forum

Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nick Masino speaks during a candidate forum for Gwinnett County school board candidates at the chamber offices April 20, 2022, in Duluth, Georgia. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nick Masino speaks during a candidate forum for Gwinnett County school board candidates at the chamber offices April 20, 2022, in Duluth, Georgia. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
All seven candidates running for two seats participated.

Two Gwinnett County school board candidates described the district as a ship off course at a forum on Wednesday.

But Steve Knudsen, the only incumbent running in the May 24 elections, said that the ship is still “ahead of the pack” and needs experienced leadership to continue making progress. He’s running against Michael Rudnick in District 2.

Seven candidates running for two seats participated in the forum at the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce offices in Duluth.

ExploreGwinnett schools’ proposed budget includes pay hikes, new programs

The five candidates running in District 4 are Kelly Kautz, Tony Sellers, Adrienne Simmons, Matt Sones and Alexis Williams. That seat is current held by Everton Blair, who is not running for reelection.

Williams and Rudnick were the most critical of the district, saying it has taken a turn for the worse.

“If we continue the route we’re going, Gwinnett County is not going to be the place that we all know and remember,” Rudnick said. He said he moved to the district specifically for the special education program his son needs.

“The good news is, it’s not too late for us to change captains and to make a course correction that we so desperately need,” Williams said.

ExploreMilestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students

Knudsen, the school board’s current vice chair, described the district’s successes, including innovative programs such as the opportunity to get medical field training and certifications at McClure Health Science High School.

“We’re not perfect, but we’re definitely ahead of the pack,” he said. “And we need to keep moving and look for ways to close those gaps and continue to pursue excellence.”

Sellers, a former teacher, said he wanted to address issues he saw working at Berkmar High School, including crowded classrooms and the amount of standardized tests. He also suggested the district rethink how it funds schools.

Multiple questions focused on the connection between school and workforce. All candidates agreed on the value of the district’s partnerships with the business community and local colleges.

Simmons and Sones drew attention to basic math and literacy as the foundation for future job or academic skills.

“About half of all GCPS middle school students and half of all GCPS high school students are not proficient in math,” said Sones, a policy analyst. “We can’t send kids who are struggling in these areas into the workforce or into colleges.”

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Simmons, a Georgia Department of Education assessment specialist, said college and career readiness starts in early learning. “We need to make sure students are learning to read in the early grades,” she said.

Kautz, a juvenile court attorney and former mayor of Snellville, said counselors are carrying a heavy load, helping students with career and college choices as well as other issues. She suggested hiring staff to assist with those duties.

The May elections will be the first with ballots that do not identify candidates’ political parties. A bill backed by Republicans made school board elections in Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, nonpartisan and eliminated the need for primaries.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge32m ago
Temperatures heading into the 80s this weekend

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Morning sprinkles to clear before sunny, warm afternoon
21m ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
2h ago
The Latest
Ossoff vows to push for more support for Georgia’s Black colleges
17h ago
Coca-Cola donates $1 million to Georgia college truck driver training
23h ago
12 Fulton high schools recognized for Advanced Placement programs
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
14h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
16h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top