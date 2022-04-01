Gwinnett County Public Schools to resume charging for meals in August

Gwinnett and many other school districts have offered breakfast and lunch for free for close to two years because of multiple federal waivers. Waivers issued early in the pandemic allowed to schools to deliver meals. A waiver in place now removes the requirement for school meal programs to be self-sustaining.

That waiver will expire at the end of this school year. Joe Heffron, the district’s chief financial officer, discussed the change with the school board at a recent budget meeting.