Groups demand medical colleges mandate employees get COVID-19 vaccine

The Association of American Medical Colleges released a statement Friday afternoon urging its member institutions to mandate employee vaccinations, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases exacerbated by the Delta variant. Its Georgia members are Augusta, Emory, and Mercer universities and Morehouse School of Medicine.

“Nowhere is this more important than in hospitals, where health care personnel — who have been heroic during this pandemic — are caring for patients with a wide variety of health challenges under the assumption that the health care professionals treating them are not at risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19,” the association wrote. “Yet, we have tragically lost some health care personnel to the coronavirus, while others have taken the infection home to their families. Vaccinating health care personnel at our member institutions saves lives.”