Grand jury: Cobb schools sidestepped purchasing policies, but not law

It also recommended state lawmakers change procurement laws to also apply to school boards, and that a grand jury conduct an annual review of Cobb.

The body also admonished the school board for not operating as a “well-functioning” entity.

“The students, parents and the community deserve a high-functioning school board,” the report said.

The school board should review its Code of Ethics, it said — a suggestion also made by accreditation agency Cognia earlier this year.

Explore Accreditation agency reverses most criticism of Cobb County Schools

The fiscal and operational concerns covered by the grand jury echo concerns first addressed in a special review of the district by Cognia. The agency initially found the board rushed into policy changes, didn’t thoroughly vet spending decisions and needed to improve effectiveness and trust. Months later, the agency rescinded most of its findings after reexamining evidence at the district’s request. It maintained that the board needed to learn to be more collaborative.

“It is unusual that the grand jury would directly quote and rely upon an accreditation report that has been publicly rescinded by the issuing organization,” the district said in its statement.

Stacy Efrat, a co-founder of grassroots group Watching The Funds-Cobb, said the grand jury, Cognia and their group are all asking the board to work together.

“We’ve been saying all along that we’re concerned about the spending practices and how the district isn’t bringing large purchase decisions to the board for a vote, and that’s exactly what the grand jury is recommending the district does,” Efrat said. “No one has accused them of a crime.”

The district is confident that its purchases follow applicable laws, policies and best practices, its statement said. Cobb’s procurement team has repeatedly earned national recognition for excellence, it added.

The grand jury findings released publicly this month build on data from four previous grand juries about the Cobb school board, the report states. The findings were first reported by the Marietta Daily Journal. The investigation examined contracts with the school system between 2015-2021.

The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office made an “initial inquiry” into the district’s $12 million purchase of sanitizing lights and hand-rinsing stations in March 2021.