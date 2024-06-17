U.S. Surgeon General: Label social media platforms as dangerous to kids

In the internet’s infancy, I was among The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters assigned to write a weekly column called “Netwatch” where we’d find and recommend newly emerging websites to readers. Looking back on the topics of those 1997 columns, it’s clear the expectation was that readers would turn to the internet for important content, not cat videos or porn. We expected people to treat the internet as a reference library.

What no one foresaw was the internet’s intrusion into childhood via social media. It has captivated them to the degree that much of children’s socializing now occurs in digital settings. And that fixation with online sites has not served children well, as evidenced in their worsening mental health.

Today, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy announced he wants a warning label on social media platforms advising parents that use of the platforms could endanger adolescents’ mental health.