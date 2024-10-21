In explaining the internet disruptions throughout its schools last week, Bartow County school system officials confirmed it experienced an “attempt by an unauthorized external source to access a part of our information systems.”
The incident left the 14,000-student school system without working websites, online access or email for five days. In a message to parents Friday afternoon, Bartow communications coordinator Alisha Evans said the district was working with experts to figure out if any information was accessed or compromised.
If any sensitive personal information was accessed, Evans said, “We will notify the affected individuals, as required by law.”
“Data privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us,” said Evans. “We are diligently working to restore full internet functionality to students and staff.”
The network was back up Monday but staff described service as spotty in some instances.
Schools are increasingly the target of sophisticated cyberattacks dubbed “ransomware.” Criminals hack into their computer networks and demand a ransom to return hijacked private student data. In November, Henry County Schools restricted internet access because of “suspicious activity” on its internal network, later confirmed to be a ransomware attack from a criminal operation operating outside the United States.
