In explaining the internet disruptions throughout its schools last week, Bartow County school system officials confirmed it experienced an “attempt by an unauthorized external source to access a part of our information systems.”

The incident left the 14,000-student school system without working websites, online access or email for five days. In a message to parents Friday afternoon, Bartow communications coordinator Alisha Evans said the district was working with experts to figure out if any information was accessed or compromised.

If any sensitive personal information was accessed, Evans said, “We will notify the affected individuals, as required by law.”