Report says education miles away from equity. Will Trump make it longer?

“I am not denying the gravity of this election. This is bad,” said Raymond C. Pierce, SEF president and CEO who began his career as a civil rights attorney in Little Rock, Arkansas. “There is a culture of people who, when they see the Southern Education Foundation saying let’s address these issues, they don’t want to hear it. It is going to be hard. That doesn’t mean we give up.”

It’s difficult to imagine the SEF recommendations will find a receptive audience in Republican-led state legislatures, including Georgia, in the thrall of Trump. The central finding of the 53-page study is that Black students lag in key academic measures not because of achievement gaps of their own making, but longstanding opportunity gaps that leave them with less chances to learn at elevated levels.

The roots of these opportunity deficits are deeply embedded structural inequities that start in pre-K and continue through the K-12 system where Black students attend schools with fewer resources, sit in increasingly segregated classrooms, see few teachers who look like them and suffer harsher punishments including expulsions and suspensions than white students charged with the same offenses. Seven Southern states – Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee – posted expulsion rates for Black students higher than the national average, according to the report.

In spite of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education that segregated schools were unlawful, the report cites increasing segregation, blaming discriminatory practices in housing, banking and real estate. Those practices led to Black families living in under-resourced neighborhoods where artificially reduced property values generate less local funding for schools. Georgia is one of 10 states with the highest rates of school segregation with 47% of Black children here attending schools where more than 90% of students are people of color.

The report builds on SEF’s own research and numerous other studies that support its key contention that improving learning conditions and outcomes for Black students will enhance the education and futures of all children.

“Studies show finding ways to diversify the teacher workforce are better for all students,” said Max Altman, SEF’s director of research and policy. “We show an increase in equity will increase outcomes for all students, improve workforce engagement and provide more trained profession able to provide needed services in community. These are legitimately things good for everyone.”

That conclusion will likely be a tough sell amid grievance politics for white Americans who voted to turn back the page, contending racism is behind us and government efforts to widen opportunities for people of color shortchange them and their families.

“This is not just in Georgia; it is not confined to below the Mason-Dixon line,” said Pierce. “There is an immense backlash. There is a sentiment out there that the reasons students aren’t learning or are suffering disparities in their learning is their fault. People have no sense of how the decades of Jim Crow, the centuries of denying education and the derivatives and vestiges of the past have any impact today. They ignore history; they ignore reality.”