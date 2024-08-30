If we want teachers to stay, leave them alone and let them teach

That’s like the kid who told me he wanted to quit high school and join the U.S. Marines because he was tired of people telling him what to do. Great teachers will tell anyone who will listen that teaching is a calling. If you are not called, don’t answer.

Because it’s not easy.

We have loaded teachers’ plates with many jobs that used to be called “parenting.” Somewhere along the way we forgot that relationships and personalized learning are the foundation of an effective education for every child. If we overload teachers with extraneous stuff that misguided politicians or administrators think is “a great idea,” they won’t have the time or inclination to do what we actually hired them to do.

In an unscientific and informal survey, I asked nearly 100 teachers over the past several months what they thought were the issues that made teaching unenjoyable and/or unbearable.

These are the joy killers:

Lack of administrative support for student discipline Reductions in teaching time and frequent classroom interruptions Lack of parental support and confrontational parents Increasing class sizes Scripted teaching requirements Professional development taught by “experts" with little or no teaching experience Increased paperwork Increased expectations to do increasingly with less and less Administrative rules and expectations on student makeup work No money for classroom supplies No-fail policies.

It’s not just one of these factors at one instance that push teachers out. It’s almost always a cumulative effect that eventually brings them to the breaking point.

So what can you do to help stanch the rapid flow of teachers out of the profession and encourage students to enter what was once a respected vocation?

Here are the suggestions of the teachers I surveyed:

Believe in and support teachers. Poverty is the culprit behind achievement gaps. Period. Teachers don’t cause poverty but, if they are supported, can effectively end it for many students.

Professional learning and development ought to be built around experienced teachers working in small groups with new and beginning teachers. Pay good teachers to share their knowledge, experience and ideas in ways that allow them to stay in the classroom. One good teacher working with three or four novice teachers is a powerful tool. Large groups listening to an “expert” they don’t know is not. Ever. (Note to professional development presenters: Teachers resent playing “get to know you” games. You are wasting time they could be spending in the classroom. Stop.)

Pay good teachers more to work in rural schools and/or schools in impoverished areas.

Eliminate standardized testing for anything other than diagnostic purposes.

Magic bullets don’t work. The answer to improving education is found in the power of teachers to reach students on a personal level. Invest in people, not programs.

Technology is a tool for teachers and not an educational answer unto itself.

Modernize the school calendar. Six hours of instruction over 240 days makes more sense from an educational standpoint than the current calendar held over from an agrarian society.

Hire administrators with the courage to support teachers. How can you tell an effective administrator? Visit the schools where teachers don’t quit. Teachers know poor administrators before the central office does.

Help prevent legislative meddling in teaching and learning. Politicians with unfunded mandates and attempts to provide standardized solutions and legislate excellence have done far more to hurt education than to help.

Find ways to encourage students to enter the teaching profession. Several colleges are now offering paid tuition for students agreeing to teach for several years after graduation.

We also need to tell our stories of success and not allow negative voices to be the only ones heard.

Common sense tells us that unless we find ways to make teaching more attractive to both those in the profession and those who might be considering it, retirement numbers will continue to grow. For many states and districts, the answer to teacher shortages has not been to make teaching more attractive but to lower standards for entry. That’s not a solution; it’s submission and a guarantee of the continuation of the vicious cycle of poverty and failed education policy.

Jim Arnold is a veteran of 48 years in public education, serving as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent of Pelham City, Schools. He writes about education here.